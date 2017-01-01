Free benefits that you may be eligible for
Just download our app and talk to our bots - let the magic happen!
We securely store your personal information using bank level security.
Tell us what you have purchased or are planning to purchase.
Our algorithmic bots determine what is covered for free.
File unlimited number of claims and we guide you through the process.
We have some very happy customers
- Prashant, Seattle, WA - Saved: $400
- Selena, Phoenix, AZ - Saved: $400
- Terry, New York, NY - Saved: $136.66
- Michelle, Houston, TX - Saved: $394.66
- Mike, Chicago, IL - Saved: $300
“I love this app, I got my iPhone 7 Plus screen repaired for free”
- Chen, San Francisco, CA - Saved: $161.66