Bank Yogi

Take Mystery Out of Credit Card Benefits

Free Extended Warranty, Car Rental & Travel Insurance

No card number or account access required to start. Patent Pending - 62/528,949.

Eligible Benefits

Free benefits that you may be eligible for

Extended Warranty

For Cellphones, Computers, Tablets, Electronics, Home Appliances and Tools

Damage & Theft

90 day coverage for accidental damage such as cracked screen and theft.

Price Protection

Get difference if you find lower price within 60 to 90 days at any merchant.

Extended Return

Return your purchase within 60 to 90 days if store doesn't accept it.

Rental Car Insurance

Full coverage for rental car if you have a personal vehicle insurance.

Travel Insurance

Including accidental death, flight delay, health, lost baggage and missed connections.

Identity Protection

Court costs, mileage, postage incurred as a result of identity theft.

Deals, Rewards & Services

Cashback, deals, miles, points, rewards and services offered by banks and merchants.

And much more!

Download our app to learn about additonal benefits.

How It Works

Just download our app and talk to our bots - let the magic happen!

Register your accounts & cards

We securely store your personal information using bank level security.

Add purchase details

Tell us what you have purchased or are planning to purchase.

View coverage

Our algorithmic bots determine what is covered for free.

Free claim filing

File unlimited number of claims and we guide you through the process.

Testimonials

We have some very happy customers

“I love this app, I got my iPhone 7 Plus screen repaired for free”

- Chen, San Francisco, CA - Saved: $161.66

“Got $300 for missed flight connection on my way to Hyderabad, India”

- Prashant, Seattle, WA - Saved: $400

“Got $400 reimbursed for my Identity Theft resolution related expenses”

- Selena, Phoenix, AZ - Saved: $400

“My two week car rental in Hawaii was fully covered”

- Terry, New York, NY - Saved: $136.66

“My washer stopped working two weeks after the manufacturer's warranty expired. Got it repaired for free.”

- Michelle, Houston, TX - Saved: $394.66

“Hell Ya! I highly recommend this app. The price of the refrigrator I purchased dropped after 40 days. Didn't know until I heard about this app that I can get the difference back.”

- Mike, Chicago, IL - Saved: $300

